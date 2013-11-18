FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine extends mandatory foreign currency sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Monday it had extended by six months a rule requiring companies to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income on the domestic market.

The rule, introduced last year, is aimed at supporting the hryvnia’s peg of around 8 hryvnias to the dollar. The extension had been widely expected by financial markets.

Ukrainian law allows the central bank to introduce the mandatory sale rule for a period of six months, after which it needs to be either renewed or phased out. (Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
