Austria supports EU sanctions against Ukraine -APA
February 19, 2014

Austria supports EU sanctions against Ukraine -APA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Austria supports targeted European Union sanctions against Ukraine over the violence in Kiev that has killed dozens of people, the Austria Press Agency quoted the country’s foreign minister as saying.

“Europe must not look away when people are being shot in its own backyard,” Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday. “Violence must not go unpunished.”

Austria’s state secretary for finance also proposed freezing the Austrian bank accounts of Ukrainian oligarchs supporting those behind the violence. “That would be a political signal to support Ukraine’s democratic movement,” Sonja Stessl said in a written statement to APA. A finance ministry spokesman said the foreign ministry was in charge of sanctions.

