Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport says EU sanctions won't hurt
September 12, 2014

Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport says EU sanctions won't hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned arms exporting firm Rosoboronexport does not expect the latest European Union’s sanctions over Ukraine to hurt its exports, Russian news agencies quoted the company’s deputy head as saying on Friday.

“According to our forecasts and conclusions, and taking into account the task of import substitution, we are not expecting any significant impact of the new sanctions on our exports,” Sergei Goreslavsky was quoted by state news agency Itar-Tass as saying.

Earlier, the European Union put into effect a new round of sanctions against Russia over its role in Ukraine. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
