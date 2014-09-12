FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says EU chose to disrupt Ukraine peace process with sanctions
September 12, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says EU chose to disrupt Ukraine peace process with sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the European Union was disrupting peace efforts in eastern Ukraine by tightening sanctions on Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

“Taking such a decision at the very moment when the peace process is gaining stability ... it means choosing the path of disrupting the peace process,” Lavrov was quoted as telling state television channel Russia 1.

He said Russia would respond to sanctions “calmly, adequately and most of all from the need to protect our interests”.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
