Sberbank CIB says arranged $750 mln loan for Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sberbank CIB, the investment banking unit of Russia’s largest bank, said on Wednesday it took part in arranging a $750 million loan for Ukraine.

“This is the first time that Sberbank has provided a loan to Ukraine and therefore is an important step towards future cooperation,” the bank said in a statement.

Sberbank CIB declined to comment if it was a sole arranger and if its parent bank had provided the full loan amount.

Last month, a Ukrainian government source said that the government has decided to borrow $750 million at a yield of 6.5 percent with maturity in 2014 but did not name financial institution.

In the September-December period, the former Soviet republic needs to repay about $2 billion in foreign debt, including $1.6 billion to the International Monetary Fund and about $400 million in Eurobonds. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Elaine Hardcastle)