#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

Ukraine bans smoking in public areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban smoking in public areas such as bars and restaurants as the former Soviet republic prepares to host the Euro 2012 football championship.

Under the law approved by parliament in the first reading, owners of eateries face fines of up to 10,000 hryvnias ($1,250) for allowing smoking on their premises unless they set up special, ventilated smoking rooms.

About 29 percent of adult Ukrainians smoke, according to the 2010 Global Adult Tobacco Survey. Until now, bars and restaurants were only required to have smoke-free areas.

Ukraine, together with Poland, will host the Euro 2012 football championship this year, an event that the government hopes will improve its image and boost tourism. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

