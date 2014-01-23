FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine parliament speaker says emergency session should consider call for government dismissal
January 23, 2014

Ukraine parliament speaker says emergency session should consider call for government dismissal

KIEV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - An emergency session of the Ukrainian parliament, called for by President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday, should look at all the questions which have arisen in recent unrest including the opposition’s demand for the government’s dismissal, the parliament speaker said.

“The opposition and the parliamentary majority should come together and consider the questions which have arisen: the resignation of the government and those questions linked to laws passed by parliament,” Volodymyr Rybak was quoted as saying on the presidential web site.

He appeared to be referring to sweeping anti-protest laws rammed through parliament last week by Yanukovich loyalists which boosted mass demonstrations on the streets of Kiev and led to violent clashes between protesters and police.

