FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Ukraine's steel output rises 8.5 pct in Jan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 1, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 7 months ago

Ukraine's steel output rises 8.5 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's steel production rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in January to 2.1 million tonnes, local specialised news agency Uaprom said on Wednesday.

Steel production rose 5.5 percent in 2016 to 24.2 million tonnes as the industry picked up after a sharp fall in 2015 due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where most of the country's steel production is based.

Data from the producers' union showed pig iron output fell by 0.3 percent to 1.91 million tonnes in January, while rolled steel production rose by 9.8 percent to 1.86 million tonnes.

Steel, chemicals and agricultural goods make up the majority of Ukraine's exports. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.