4 months ago
Ukraine's May steel output seen at 1.8 mln tonnes -agency
April 14, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 4 months ago

Ukraine's May steel output seen at 1.8 mln tonnes -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine is projected to increase steel output to 1.8 million tonnes in May from an expected 1.7 million tonnes in April, local news agency Uaprom said on Friday, citing the Metallurgprom steel producers union.

Ukraine's steel production fell 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017 to 5.6 million tonnes.

That followed an increase in steel production in 2016 to 24.2 million tonnes. Steel output had fallen sharply in 2015 due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where most of the country's steel is manufactured.

Metallurgprom said steel makers could also produce 1.6 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.6 million tonnes of rolled steel in May. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Lough)

