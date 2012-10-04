FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Interpipe launches $700 mln steel mill
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Ukraine's Interpipe launches $700 mln steel mill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DNIPROPETROVSK, Ukraine, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian pipe maker Interpipe will launch production from a $700 million steel mill by November that will fully meet its own steel needs and may even produce a surplus that the company will sell, Interpipe said on Thursday.

At the moment, Interpipe, which is controlled by billionaire industrialist Viktor Pinchuk, purchases steel from local or Russian producers to complement its own output.

The new facility, which started construction in 2007 in the city of Dnipropetrovsk, will produce 1.32 million tonnes of steel per year using an electric furnace from scrap metal generated by Interpipe’s pipe- and railway-wheel-making facilities and also procured externally.

“The mill will be launched at the end of October or in early November,” Interpipe Chief Executive Olexander Kirichko told reporters.

It will replace several open hearth furnaces still used by the firm that are less efficient and use expensive natural gas.

Interpipe plans to boost pipe sales to the European Union by 20 percent in the second half of this year compared with the first six months after the EU cut anti-dumping duties on its producers, Kirichko said.

Pinchuk, in turn, said Interpipe could branch out into steel exports as the new mill’s capacity could be quickly increased to 2 million tonnes per year if there is sufficient demand.

“We will be able export high-quality steel,” he said without elaborating on potential export volumes.

Interpipe, whose 2010 revenue stood at $1.3 billion, is one of the world’s top ten producers of pipes and the third largest producer of railway wheels. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.