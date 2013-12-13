Ukraine's Yanukovich to hold talks on political crisis

KIEV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, facing mass protests calling for his resignation, will hold talks on Friday with former President Leonid Kravchuk, heads of parliamentary factions and church leaders.

A spokesman for Kravchuk said opposition leaders had been invited to the “round-table” meeting but that he did not know whether they would attend.

Vitaly Klitschko, a top opposition politician, said this week he would not hold talks with Yanukovich after protesters were attacked by riot police at a demonstration. A spokeswoman said on Friday Klitschko’s position had not changed. Thousands of protesters have rallied in Kiev’s central square for three weeks over the government’s U-turn on policy away from the European Union towards Russia. They are demanding Yanukovich step down.