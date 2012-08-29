Ukraine rejects appeal by jailed ex-PM Tymoshenko

KIEV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian high court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko against her conviction for abuse of office for which she is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

“The judges of the court have reached the conclusion that the appeal cannot be satisfied,” judge Olexander Yelfimov told the court.

The European Union and the United States say Tymoshenko’s prosecution was politically motivated by President Viktor Yanukovich’s leadership and have called for her to be released.