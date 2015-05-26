Ukraine's Ukreximbank bond boosted by restructuring plan

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The benchmark bond of Ukraine’s Ukreximbank rose by more than 2 cents on the dollar Tuesday after it said 30 percent bondholders backed a plan to give the bank more time to pay its debts.

The 2018-maturing bond rose 2.34 cents to 69.3 cents to hit highest level in almost 5 weeks.

The hard currency debt of fellow state-entity Oschadbank also gained, with its issue maturing in March 2018 rising 1.020 cents to 67.020 cents in the dollar. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)