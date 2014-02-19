U.S. Treasury's Lew urges Ukraine to turn to IMF

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Ukraine’s fundamental problem is that it suffers from an economic crisis and the country should ask the International Monetary Fund for help, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

“At the core they have an economic crisis and they are going to need to deal with it,” Lew told a conference hosted by the World Affairs Council.

“And the mechanism that’s best for Ukraine to deal with it would be to come to the IMF and have a package where they put in place economic reforms where they get the support that they need in exchange for the steps to fix their economy,” Lew said.