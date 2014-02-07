FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. diplomat plays down leaked call, denies U.S. trains militants
February 7, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. diplomat plays down leaked call, denies U.S. trains militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. diplomat whose telephone conversation about the political crisis in Ukraine was leaked on the Internet said on Friday that the recording was “pretty impressive tradecraft” but suggested the leak would not harm her ties with the Ukrainian opposition.

Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also denied a Russian claim that anti-government militants are trained on the grounds of the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, calling it “pure fantasy”.

Reporting by Richard Balmforth, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove

