FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ukraine to repay half VTB loan, issue bonds
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ukraine to repay half VTB loan, issue bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

KIEV, June 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine will repay $1 billion borrowed from VTB and issue a further $1 billion in two-year bonds with a coupon of 7.95 percent to the Russian lender, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

“These will be two-year bonds - probably external. VTB will get them,” First Deputy Finance Minister Anatoly Myarkovsky said.

Sources close to VTB had said the state-controlled Russian bank wanted to roll over part of a $2 billion Ukrainian loan that was to fall due on Wednesday and receive the remainder in market-tradable securities.

The two sides held talks last week on the loan refinancing, amid continuing pressure from the International Monetary Fund on the cash-strapped Ukrainian government to hike subsidised gas prices to unblock a stalled financial aid package.

Myarkovsky said that the Finance Ministry had enough cash on hand to cope with a spike in external debt service payments that has raised concerns among Ukraine’s creditors.

“We have 21 billion hryvnias ($2.4 billion) on our accounts. We have dollars worth the equivalent of another 12 billion hryvnias ($1.4 billion),” Myarkovsky said.

Ukraine will also be able to redeem a $500 million Eurobond towards the end of June, he said. Ukraine’s budget foresees total foreign debt redemptions of $3.5 billion this year. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets,; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.