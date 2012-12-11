FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO united against Ukraine's bid to renegotiate tariffs
December 11, 2012

WTO united against Ukraine's bid to renegotiate tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization’s 157 members aired a “virtual uniform expression of concern” about Ukraine’s plan to renegotiate hundreds of tariff ceilings, U.S. Ambassador Michael Punke said as he left the WTO’s General Council on Tuesday.

“You had close to unanimity in terms of the membership expressing extreme concern about what the Ukraine is doing,” Punke told reporters.

“The Japanese ambassador noted that there had been no expression of support for Ukraine’s position and encouraged anyone who supports the Ukraine to raise their flag, and no one did.”

