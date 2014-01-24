FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yanukovich promises to reshuffle government next week
January 24, 2014

Ukraine's Yanukovich promises to reshuffle government next week

KIEV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who is faced with mass unrest against his rule, on Friday promised to reshuffle the government next week, Interfax news agency said.

Yanukovich, in comments to church leaders, also said that anti-protest laws rushed through parliament last week would be amended.

Referring to a special session of parliament scheduled to take place next Tuesday, he said: “We will take a decision at this session. The President will sign a decree and we will reshuffle the government in order to find the best possible professional government team.”

