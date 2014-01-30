FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Yanukovich on sick leave with respiratory ailment - presidential website
January 30, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich on sick leave with respiratory ailment - presidential website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has gone on sick leave with a respiratory ailment, his website said on Thursday, with the issue of a new prime minister still undecided.

“The president of Ukraine has been officially registered as sick with an acute respiratory ailment and a high temperature,” the web site said.

Yanukovich’s prime minister, Mykola Azarov, resigned on Tuesday in the midst of mass street unrest and the president has yet to appoint a successor. Serhiy Arbuzov, who was Azarov’s first deputy, has stepped in as interim prime minister.

