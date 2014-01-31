FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Yanukovich, on sick leave, signs laws linked to protests
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich, on sick leave, signs laws linked to protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday signed into law a conditional amnesty for those detained in mass unrest on the streets and approved the repeal of anti-protest legislation, his website said.

The repeal of sweeping anti-protest laws by parliament has been welcomed by thousands demonstrating on the streets of Kiev, but they have rejected the amnesty because it is conditional on occupied buildings being cleared of activists.

Yanukovich signed the set of laws into force even though he is on official sick leave suffering from an acute respiratory ailment, according to his website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.