FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Yanukovich backs talks with opposition to work out compromise-website
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich backs talks with opposition to work out compromise-website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, facing mass street protests over his U-turn in policy away from Europe towards Russia, on Monday backed a call for talks involving the opposition to work out a compromise, his website said.

It said Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, had proposed an “all-national round table” to find a compromise to the situation in which representatives from the authorities and the opposition would take part.

“Viktor Yanukovich has supported this initiative. In his opinion, such a round-table can become a platform for mutual understanding,” the website said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.