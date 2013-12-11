Ukraine's Yanukovich invites opposition for talks to find compromise

KIEV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Wednesday he invited all parties, including the opposition, for talks to find a political compromise to a growing political crisis.

In a statement on his website, Yanukovich said the opposition should not refuse and should ”not go down the road of

confrontation and ultimatums”. EU and U.S. officials had demanded he launch a dialogue with all parties after more than two weeks of protests in central Kiev. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)