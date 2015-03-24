FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine to start creditor committee talks next week-finmin
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine to start creditor committee talks next week-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to start discussions with an ad hoc creditor committee by Monday or Tuesday next week, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday.

“I think some form of ad hoc creditor committee should be formed in the next few days..(we expect to) start discssions by Monday and Tuesday next week. Time is of essence,” she said.

Yaresko also said Ukraine did not intend to “play favourites” with any one group of creditors. She was answering a question about the possibility of special treatment for Russia which holds $3 billion worth of bonds.

State-run Ukreximbank needs to make a $750 million payment on a maturing bond on April 27 2015 and Yaresko signalled this payment was unlikely to be made.

“It would be nonsense to make that payment, then talk to credtors..It doesn’t fit in psychologically, doesn’t fit in with my balance of payments problem to pay that(bond) in full,” Yaresko said.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.