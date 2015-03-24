REFILE-Ukraine finmin says not in favour of nationalising Delta Bank

(Fixes typo in headline)

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday she was not in favour of nationaling Delta Bank, the country’s fourth largest lender which has become insolvent.

“I am not in favour of nationalsing the bank..The potential fiscal effect of natiionalisation would be unknown,” Yaresko said.

She also said the $40 billion four-year IMF-led rescue package was insufficient for the long term, and that there was a need for a second stage, involving getting investments into the real economy.