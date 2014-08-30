FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

EU to prepare "next level" of Russia sanctions - Germany's Gabriel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union leaders have agreed to prepare “the next level of sanctions” against Russia in response to its intervention in Ukraine, German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday.

“It is clear that after this intervention by Russia in Ukraine ... EU leaders will certainly task the European Commission with preparing the next level of sanctions,” Gabriel told journalists in Paris before an EU summit in Brussels. (Reporting by Mark John; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

