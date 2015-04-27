FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors of Ukraine's Ukreximbank $750 mln bond agree to 3-month maturity extension - bank
April 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors of Ukraine's Ukreximbank $750 mln bond agree to 3-month maturity extension - bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 27 (Reuters) - Creditors of Ukrainian state-run bank Ukreximbank on Monday approved its request to extend repayment of a $750 million bond by three months until July 27, 2015, the bank said in a statement.

Ukreximbank chairman Oleksander Hrytsenko said the bank would use the extension to discuss proposals it put forward last week for a seven-year extension to the bond as part of a wider restructuring programme for Ukrainian sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

