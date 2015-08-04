Ukraine sends new debt proposal to creditors in "decisive" week - Finance Ministry

KIEV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it had sent a fresh debt restructuring proposal to a group of its largest creditors, which it invited to a high-level meeting on Thursday for “decisive” negotiations.

“Given the legal considerations around timely implementation of the proposal, this week will be decisive for the negotiations. Accordingly, the ministry has called on creditors to attend at the highest level a meeting in London on Thursday,” the ministry said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)