January 11, 2016 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit reaches deal to sell Ukraine business to ABHH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Monday it had reached a binding agreement to sell its Ukraine business to Luxembourg-based investment group ABH Holdings (ABHH) in exchange for a minority stake in ABHH.

In a statement, Italy’s biggest bank by assets said as a result of the transaction it would book an extraordinary charge of around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the fourth-quarter of 2015 results.

Under the deal, which had been widely flagged, UniCredit will receive new shares issued by ABHH to give it 9.9 percent of the investment company, part of Russia’s Alfa Group.

The deal, which is expected to be completed this year, will have a substantially neutral impact on its CET 1 capital ratio, UniCredit said. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

