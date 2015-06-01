FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botswana's Choppies to buy Kenyan retailer
June 1, 2015

Botswana's Choppies to buy Kenyan retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - African retailer Choppies plans to buy 10 stores in Kenya for $10 million as it expands into a fourth market on the continent, the company said on Monday.

Botswana-based Choppies, which operates 125 stores in its home market, South Africa and Zimbabwe, said it has entered into a conditional agreement with Kenya’s Ukwala Supermarkets to buy its assets and business name and will fund the acquisition with debt and cash.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
