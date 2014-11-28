FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi secures $550 mln 3-year syndicated loan
November 28, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi secures $550 mln 3-year syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ulker Biskuvi , whose parent company Yildiz Holding this month bought UK-based snacks maker United Biscuits, said on Friday it had secured a 3-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $284.5 million and 211.8 million euros ($263.4 mln).

The food company said the loan, at a rate of Libor/EULibor +2.75 percent, was secured in a deal with 26 international banks led by Bank of American Merrill Lynch.

1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

