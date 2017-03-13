Turkish food group Yildiz's UK unit sets growth target

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Pladis, the UK-based biscuit and chocolate company owned by Turkey's Yildiz Holdings, set out a growth plan on Monday that would see it dramatically increase sales over the next two years.

The maker of McVitie's biscuits said it is targeting revenue of 3.2 billion pounds in the next two years, up from 2.2 billion pounds in 2016. It said it plans to double chocolate sales and increase biscuit sales by 50 percent.

Pladis said it planned to do this by creating new products, expanding in new regions and investing in research and development and talent.

Pladis is owned by Yildiz, which also owns Ulker Biskuvi . The company was launched last year when Yildiz brought together its Godiva, Ulker, United Biscuits and DeMet's Candy businesses into one unit. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)