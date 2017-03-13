FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkish food group Yildiz's UK unit sets growth target
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 13, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 5 months ago

Turkish food group Yildiz's UK unit sets growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Pladis, the UK-based biscuit and chocolate company owned by Turkey's Yildiz Holdings, set out a growth plan on Monday that would see it dramatically increase sales over the next two years.

The maker of McVitie's biscuits said it is targeting revenue of 3.2 billion pounds in the next two years, up from 2.2 billion pounds in 2016. It said it plans to double chocolate sales and increase biscuit sales by 50 percent.

Pladis said it planned to do this by creating new products, expanding in new regions and investing in research and development and talent.

Pladis is owned by Yildiz, which also owns Ulker Biskuvi . The company was launched last year when Yildiz brought together its Godiva, Ulker, United Biscuits and DeMet's Candy businesses into one unit. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.