Turkey's Ulker Q4 net profit surges, shares climb

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkish food maker Ulker Biskuvi’s net profit surged 152 percent to 66 million lira ($30 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ expectations and triggering a jump of 6 percent in its shares.

In the year as a whole, the biscuit and chocolate maker’s net profit climbed 13 percent to 188.6 million lira. Sales rose 17 percent in 2013 to 2.75 billion lira.

At 0845 GMT, Ulker shares were 5.7 percent higher at 13.1 lira.

Ulker’s parent company Yildiz Holding also owns Godiva Chocolatier. ($1 = 2.2031 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Evrem Ballim; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Gareth Jones)