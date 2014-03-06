FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Ulker Q4 net profit surges, shares climb
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Ulker Q4 net profit surges, shares climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkish food maker Ulker Biskuvi’s net profit surged 152 percent to 66 million lira ($30 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ expectations and triggering a jump of 6 percent in its shares.

In the year as a whole, the biscuit and chocolate maker’s net profit climbed 13 percent to 188.6 million lira. Sales rose 17 percent in 2013 to 2.75 billion lira.

At 0845 GMT, Ulker shares were 5.7 percent higher at 13.1 lira.

Ulker’s parent company Yildiz Holding also owns Godiva Chocolatier. ($1 = 2.2031 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Evrem Ballim; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.