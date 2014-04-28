FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ultra electronics buys forensic technology firm for C$94 mln
April 28, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Ultra electronics buys forensic technology firm for C$94 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc said it would acquire Forensic Technology WAI Inc, a maker of crime-scene investigation equipment, for C$94 million ($85.2 million) to expand in the security sector.

Ultra said it would also pay up to $6 million for the Montreal-based company, based on earnings growth over the next two years.

The acquisition will be fully earnings accretive during 2015, it said.

Forensic Technology WAI provides automated firearm ballistics identification and forensic analysis systems. ($1 = 1.1030 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

