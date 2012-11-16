FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ultra Elecs sees flat 2012 profit as defence cuts bite
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
November 16, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ultra Elecs sees flat 2012 profit as defence cuts bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC : * Conditions in its markets remain broadly as noted on 30 July 2012 in its

interim results. * Possibility of sequestration measures combine to cause lack of clarity on

future US defence funding * In US and UK defence markets, contract officers are delaying the start of new

programmes * The security and cyber market remains strong * The board expects the group’s performance in the year to be sustained around

2011 levels * Fd paul dean has announced his intention to leave the group

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.