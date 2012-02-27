UPDATE 1-Ultra Electronics posts higher profit

* Expects budget constraints in UK, US to hurt 2012

* Year-end orders up 16 pct

* Final dividend up 12 pct to 26.8p

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British defence company Ultra Electronics posted a 12 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, boosted by strong demand for its nuclear sensors and control systems.

The company, which makes sonars for submarines, said defense-budget constraints in the UK and United States will affect 2012 as well.

“Overall, it is likely that only a few new platforms will be commissioned in the United States and UK in the near term,” it said in a statement.

Ultra’s 2011 underlying pretax profit was 114.9 million pounds ($182.20 million), compared with 102.7 milion pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 731.7 million pounds.

Revenue at the company’s information and power systems segment jumped 15 percent due to demand for specialist sensors and control systems used in military and civil nuclear reactors.

Ultra’s order book at the end of the year was 950.3 million pounds, up 16 percent.

The company, which also makes aerospace and cyber-security products, declared a final dividend of 26.8 pence a share, up 12 percent from last year.

Ultra’s shares, which have risen about 23 percent in the last seven weeks, closed at 1700 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.