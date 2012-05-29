FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Ultrapar buys Uruguay's American Chemical
May 29, 2012 / 1:27 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Ultrapar buys Uruguay's American Chemical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ultrapar Participacoes SA, a fuels, chemicals and liquids storage group, agreed to buy American Chemical I.C.S.A., a Uruguayan specialty chemical company, for $79 million, according to a Brazilian securities filing on Monday.

American Chemical owns a plant in Montevideo with the capacity to produce 81,000 tonnes of chemicals used in the manufacture of cosmetics, detergents and leather products, Ultrapar said.

The purchase is being made through Ultrapar’s Oxiteno chemicals unit and will expand the company’s ability to supply industrial chemicals to clients in southern South America and elsewhere, Ultrapar said in the filing. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

