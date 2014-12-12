FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultrasis says in financing talks with Paul Bell
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ultrasis says in financing talks with Paul Bell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ultrasis Plc

* Stmnt re share price movement

* Confirms that it remains in discussions with paul bell with regards ongoing financing of company.

* Current proposals being discussed would enable existing shareholders to participate in any equity offering alongside, and on same terms, as Mr Bell

* Any equity element is likely to be issued at a price of 0.05 pence per ordinary share, a substantial discount to current share price

* Hopeful that bell may agree to lead a refinancing through a mixture of debt and equity

* Discussions remain ongoing and there can be absolutely no certainty that an agreement can be reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

