Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ultrasonic AG : * Says present CFO, Chi Kwong Clifford Chan, is stepping down from his post for

family related reasons on Sept. 30 * Says has secured Yeung Man Kin to succeed Chan * Says Yeung will take up his new post at Ultrasonic AG on Oct. 1, so a

smooth transition is ensured