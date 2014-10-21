FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ultrasonic CFO quits on lack of progress recovering missing cash
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ultrasonic CFO quits on lack of progress recovering missing cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic AG’s chief financial officer will step down on Oct. 27 due to a lack of progress in recovering missing corporate funds, the company said on Tuesday.

“The reason given for his decision to step down now is that he has not obtained any further information on the assets and operating business of the operating company in China,” Ultrasonic said in a regulatory filing.

In September, Ultrasonic said CFO Kwong Clifford Chan had started talks with creditors to try and avoid insolvency after the company’s top executives disappeared along with the shoemaker’s cash.

Ultrasonic has been struggling to recover a $60 million credit facility which was illegally transferred out of a corporate bank account.

Ultrasonic said it had appointed Harald Zender, a former executive of Chinese firm Kinghero, to its management board. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.