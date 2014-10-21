Ultrasonic CFO quits on lack of progress recovering missing cash

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic AG’s chief financial officer will step down on Oct. 27 due to a lack of progress in recovering missing corporate funds, the company said on Tuesday.

“The reason given for his decision to step down now is that he has not obtained any further information on the assets and operating business of the operating company in China,” Ultrasonic said in a regulatory filing.

In September, Ultrasonic said CFO Kwong Clifford Chan had started talks with creditors to try and avoid insolvency after the company’s top executives disappeared along with the shoemaker’s cash.

Ultrasonic has been struggling to recover a $60 million credit facility which was illegally transferred out of a corporate bank account.

Ultrasonic said it had appointed Harald Zender, a former executive of Chinese firm Kinghero, to its management board. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)