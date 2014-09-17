Deutsche Boerse stopped advertising to Chinese firms last year

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse stopped advertising German listings to Chinese companies who seek to go public already one year ago, the German stock exchange operator said on Wednesday, one day after a German-listed Chinese shoemaker said top managers and cash had vanished.

“We stopped actively promoting German listings in China in the summer of 2013 for commercial reasons,” a spokesman told Reuters.

Deutsche Boerse started promoting its trading platform in China in 2006 and opened a representative office in Beijing in 2008.

A Chinese footwear maker listed in Germany, Ultrasonic AG , said late on Tuesday most of its cash in China had disappeared and that it had lost track of top executives, the latest in a string of similar incidents that shattered investor confidence at foreign-listed Chinese groups.

Another German-listed Chinese manufacturer, Youbisheng Green Paper, started insolvency proceedings earlier this year after its CEO went absent without explanation. Chinese fashion group Kinghero earlier this year accused its former chief executive of breach of fiduciary trust and later sought to delist. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Edward Taylor; Writing by Ludwig Burger)