Ultrasonic CEO says did not abscond with money - Sina
September 22, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Ultrasonic CEO says did not abscond with money - Sina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German-listed shoe maker Ultrasonic AG told the Chinese news outlet Sina that reports he absconded with millions of dollars of company money were wrong, saying he had been out of the country for a vacation and medical check.

“Rumours say that I took more than a billion (yuan). This is pure rumour. No such thing has happened,” Sina quoted Wu Qingyong as saying. “The company’s financial situation remains normal.”

Last week, the German-listed firm said CEO Wu Qingyong and Chief Operating Officer Wu Minghong had gone missing and most of its cash reserves in China and Hong Kong had vanished. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)

