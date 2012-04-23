FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's UltraTech Q4 net up 19 pct; sees margin pressure
April 23, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

India's UltraTech Q4 net up 19 pct; sees margin pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement company, on Monday warned high input and energy costs would squeeze margins going forward, after posting a 19 percent rise in its fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

UltraTech, with a capacity of 52 million tonnes a year, reported net profit of 8.67 billion rupees for the March quarter, beating estimates on higher volumes. Net sales rose 18.8 percent over the same period to 53.37 billion rupees.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 6.8 billion rupees on net sales of 52.7 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

Demand for cement in India, the world’s largest producer after China, is expected to rise 7-8 percent this year as lower interest rates help kickstart construction activity, analysts said, but rising costs would force companies to increase prices to protect margins.

Cement makers are also under pressure ahead of a ruling from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), an anti-trust body, expected this month, on whether companies have colluded to push prices higher.

While no companies have been named as yet, any positive findings could mean penalties for the companies.

“The cement industry is likely to grow over 8 percent linked to the government’s focus on infrastructure development,” UltraTech said in a statement.

Part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, UltraTech competes with Holcim -controlled ACC and Ambuja Cement as well as Jaiprakash Associates in the Indian market.

Shares in the company closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,466.75 rupees in a Mumbai market that shed 1.6 percent. The stock has risen 26 percent so far in 2012, outperforming a 10.6 percent increase in the main index. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; writing by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)

