Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ulusoy Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Says will be exempted from 130 percent customs tariff until May 31, 2015

* Receives import license for 9.6 million kg from Ministry of Economy

* Says to import 9.6 million kg wheat Source text: bit.ly/1z2eNem