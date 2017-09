Oct 13 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$534.5 million (17.61 million US dollar) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd.c/o ASML Netherlands B.V.

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1D6tgaN

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3600 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)