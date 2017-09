July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$781.1 million ($26.08 million) from Applied Materials South East

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$510.4 million from Tokyo Electron

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/U98jL5; bit.ly/1wkix7C

Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9470 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)