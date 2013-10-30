FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's UMC says Q3 net beats expectations, Q4 demand seen slowing
October 30, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's UMC says Q3 net beats expectations, Q4 demand seen slowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - World No.3 contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp reported a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as chip demand for mobile devices continued to grow.

UMC reported a net profit of T$3.48 billion ($118.30 million) in the quarter, beating a median forecast of T$2.45 million from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“For the fourth quarter, we have seen a decline in wafer demand,” UMC chief executive Po-Wen Yen said in a statement, citing a seasonal correction, supply chain inventory control and macroeconomic uncertainties.

UMC posted a net profit of T$2.4 billion a year earlier and T$1.8 billion in the previous quarter.

Shares of UMC closed up 3.6 percent before the news, versus a gain of 0.5 percent in the benchmark index. ($1=29.4165 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

