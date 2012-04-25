FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UMC net beats forecast; sees end to inventory correction
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 25, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

UMC net beats forecast; sees end to inventory correction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s UMC, the world’s No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better net profit in the first quarter than expected, and said both the economy and the industry’s inventory adjustment had bottomed out.

UMC reported a profit of T$1.34 billion ($45.42 million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn a net profit of T$907.2 million, according to the average of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UMC posted net profit of T$4.48 billion a year earlier and T$1.18 billion in the previous quarter.

It said in a statement it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent in the second quarter, signalling “that the semiconductor industry’s multi-quarter inventory correction has subsided.”

$1 = 29.5015 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.