FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ugandan power firm Umeme completes share sale
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Ugandan power firm Umeme completes share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Umeme has completed an initial public offering that valued Uganda’s only power distributor at around $165 million, private equity owner Actis said.

The sale of a 38 percent stake, offered at 275 shillings per share, received strong demand from east African institutional investors and Ugandan retail customers, Actis said on Monday, adding the offer had been oversubscribed.

Emerging markets-focused Actis said it had cut its stake in Umeme to 60 percent through the offering, which was made up of new and existing shares. The remaining 2 percent went to employees and customers.

Actis said funds raised from the listing would be used to cut Umeme’s debt and allow the company to secure better financing options for future capital investment plans.

Trading was expected to begin in Uganda on Nov. 30, with a cross-listing in Kenya by mid-December. ($1 = 2,592 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.