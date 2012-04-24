FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umicore says depreciation costs will increase in 2013 and 2014
April 24, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Umicore says depreciation costs will increase in 2013 and 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian recycling company Umicore said on Tuesday depreciation would increase in 2013 and 2014 because of the investments it is making.

“Depreciation is indeed going to increase further in the next couple of years, given the high level and the number of investment projects we have in the pipeline or already in construction,” Chief Executive Marc Grynberg told an investor call.

“The increase in 2013 could be even slightly higher than the increase that you see this year.” (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

