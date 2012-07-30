FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umicore misses consensus in H1, hit by depreciation
July 30, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Umicore misses consensus in H1, hit by depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgium-based high-tech recycler Umicore missed expectations in the first half, hit by depreciation costs for new factories and higher research and development spending.

The former miner, which now recovers precious metals from old computers and mobile phones and also makes automotive catalysts, said on Monday its first-half recurring operating profit fell 11 percent to 192 million euros ($237.50 million).

That was less than 203 million expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

